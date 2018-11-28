Auston Matthews returns to Maple Leafs’ lineup after injury

Star centre Auston Matthews will return to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup on Wednesday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock confirmed the move Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old Matthews hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 27 against the Winnipeg Jets.
“Matthews is cleared medically, says he’s ready to go (and) feels comfortable to take a big hit, so he’s ready to play,” Babcock said.
Matthews was hurt early in the second period of Toronto’s 3-2 victory over Winnipeg last month when Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba delivered a shoulder-to-shoulder check as the Leafs forward tried to cut in front of the net.
The 2017-18 Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s top rookie, Matthews had 10 goals and six assists through 11 games before the injury, which kept him out for 14 games.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.