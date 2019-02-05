Auston Matthews signs five-year extension with Maple Leafs

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Jan. 23, 2019. Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star centre Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$11.634 million.

The former first overall draft pick is in his third season with the Leafs.

The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs.

This season Matthews has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games.

The former NHL rookie of the year has also represented Toronto at the NHL all-star game in each of his three seasons.

He was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal.