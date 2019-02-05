Auston Matthews signs five-year extension with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star centre Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$11.634 million.
The former first overall draft pick is in his third season with the Leafs.
The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs.
This season Matthews has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games.
The former NHL rookie of the year has also represented Toronto at the NHL all-star game in each of his three seasons.
He was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.