Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews speaks to media during an end-of-season availability in Toronto, on May 15.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

While standing around the barbecue on Saturday, Maple Leafs fans may be distracted from Canada Day celebrations by something far more important to them than the anniversary of confederation: What is happening with Auston Matthews?

On July 1, the club’s star centre is eligible to sign an extension to the five-year agreement that expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. At the same time, a no-move clause takes effect, meaning Toronto needs his approval after that to trade him.

It is believed that Matthews, who has led the NHL in goals in two of his seven seasons and has been voted most valuable player once, hopes to become the highest-paid player in the league. He makes US$11.6-million a year and reportedly wants a significant raise.

Matthews and his agent, Judd Moldaver, have met several times recently with Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving without having reached an accord. Perhaps those discussions will provide some fruit or fireworks for the team’s ardent followers this weekend.

On Tuesday, Treliving announced that Sheldon Keefe will return as head coach. Keefe has been wildly successful during the regular season over three-plus years but is 13-17 in the playoffs.

“There are a lot of priorities here and Sheldon is one,” Treliving said, adding that the two met over the course of four or five days. “We had to go through a process. It was probably difficult and uncomfortable at times but I am happy and look forward to working with him.”

Keefe is yet to sign a contract but Treliving said that will be taken care of after more pressing concerns.

Matthews, of course, is No. 1 among them.

There are fans that believe that signing him is critical to the franchise’s future success. There are others that see him as a talented player but a financial anchor whose salary is already so large that it prevents management from adding more skill to the lineup. And there are others that would like to see him shipped to Florida for a crate of oranges.

Naysayers point out that Toronto has won just one round in the postseason since Matthews’s rookie campaign, so how valuable could he really be?

It is an interesting debate and one that is unwinnable by either side.

Matthews has stated it is his preference to return to Toronto but he wields considerably more leverage than the team. He is drawn to bright lights and keen on branding and would seem to be a marvellous fit in a place like Los Angeles.

But that’s mostly subjective and just me yammering on from my writer’s pulpit.

Treliving, who has only been in the job for less than a month, has a lot of work to do. He has said that signing Matthews is his priority but he also has contracts with William Nylander and Mitch Marner to consider along with a handful of free agents.

“It has been busy,” Treliving said Tuesday in Nashville, where the NHL draft takes place on Wednesday and Thursday. “It has been like drinking out of a firehose so far. It is just the timing.”

Toronto has the 28th pick on Wednesday and only two selections on Thursday – in the fifth and sixth rounds. It is all but determined that Connor Bedard, the most lionized prospect since Connor McDavid, will be chosen first by the Chicago Blackhawks.

But back to the Maple Leafs and a few things to mull.

Nylander is about to enter the final year of a contract that carries a salary cap hit of US$6,962,366. He is also eligible to sign a new deal on July 1 and is likely due for a raise after career highs with 40 goals and 87 points last season.

Marner, who has scored 99 and 97 points in each of the last two campaigns respectively, is under contract through 2024-25 and has a no-move clause in each of the next two years. He earns US$10.9-million annually and would presumably also want a larger contract.

“Everything is squeezed,” Treliving said of the salary cap. “Everything is tight.”

Matthews and Nylander, whose current lesser deal is by far the easiest to move, are at the top of Treliving’s mind.

“I am confident we are going to get both players signed until proven otherwise,” Treliving said. “It’s always good sooner than later. Having clarity always helps.

“But is it the be all and end all? No. We are certainly working toward that but after July 1 the work doesn’t stop.”