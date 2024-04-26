Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev hoping confidence boost carries into Game 3 against Jets

Alexandar Georgiev got out of his own way in order to get out of his own head.

The Colorado goaltender began imagining winning and all the feelings that went along with it. By kicking out the negative thoughts, Georgiev snapped out of his shot-stopping doldrums and helped the Avalanche split games in Winnipeg.

Georgiev’s confident he has regained his confidence heading into Game 3 on Friday night in the Mile High City.

“Have a short memory,” said Georgiev, who allowed two goals in Game 2 after surrendering seven in the series opener against the Jets. “Just try to come with a fresh mind.”

That sort of approach can be applied to Vezina Trophy favourites, too. Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has surrendered 10 goals in the series.

“I never worry about his confidence,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “He’s very confident in himself. He knows he’s an elite goalie. He wants the ball. He loves being in there in these big moments.”

Georgiev struggled down the stretch of the regular season and it followed him into Game 1. There was some thought that backup Justus Annunen, had he not been under the weather, might have appeared in net for Game 2. Georgiev quieted that by turning back 28 shots. He left the ice with a smile amid congratulations.

“There’s been a lot of belief from our room that he’s got that within him,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s the thing: You’ve got to find a way to turn it back around. He did in that game and our team did.”

Jets at Avalanche

Series tied 1-1, 10 p.m. ET

The Jets could move defenceman Nate Schmidt back into the lineup in an effort to contain the speed of Nathan MacKinnon and the rest of the Avalanche. “If we can get [MacKinnon] in the corner and keep him there, we’re a lot happier,” Bowness said. “He’s just so quick.”

Canucks at Predators

Series tied 1-1, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros gave up three goals on 20 shots in a Game 1 loss to Vancouver. But the 29-year-old goalie shook off the shaky performance by allowing one goal in a Game 2 win. Saros is looking for the first playoff series victory of his career after replacing Predators legend Pekka Rinne, who almost singlehandedly took Nashville to the 2017 Stanley Cup final. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet isn’t overly worried about how his Canucks have been playing. This is a group that won the Pacific Division.

Oilers at Kings

Series tied 1-1, 10:30 p.m. EDT

This is the straight season the series between the two that has been tied 1-1 heading back to Los Angeles. The Oilers have gone 4 of 7 on the power play in the first two games. Edmonton has the second-most power play goals in the postseason so far; second only to the Boston Bruins, with five. Kings centre Anze Kopitar will play in his 95th career playoff game, passing Luc Robitaille for most in franchise history.