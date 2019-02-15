Avalanche snap eight-game losing skid with win over Jets

Open this photo in gallery Centre Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche navigates between Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and Jacob Trouba in the first period at Bell MTS Place on Feb. 14, 2019. James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Gabriel Landeskog scored his team-leading 30th goal of the season as the Colorado Avalanche ended their season-high eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Dominic Toninato recorded his first NHL goal while J.T. Compher and Sven Andrighetto also scored for the Avalanche. Matt Nieto had a pair of assists.

Brandon Tanev scored his career-high 12th goal of the season for Winnipeg, which lost for the first time in regulation in their last 10 home games (8-1-1).

Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for Colorado (23-23-11).

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets (36-19-3).

Colorado outshot Winnipeg 13-8 in the first period and led 2-1 at the intermission.

Toninato started it off by swooping in and sending a rebound into the net at 5:21 in his 38th career game.

Landeskog made it 2-0 with a high backhand shot past Hellebuyck at 10:29, but Tanev responded 24 seconds later by firing a sharp-angled shot by Varlamov.

Compher’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:12 of the second gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead that held through the period. Colorado stretched its shots-on-goal advantage to 25-17.

Winnipeg had its second power play of the game early in the third period but Varlamov stopped two shots, including a backhand by Patrik Laine, who was back on the Jets’ first power-play unit.

The teams traded some power-play time late in the third, but it was Andrighetto with an even-strength goal at 16:21 that sealed Colorado’s victory.

Jets defenceman Joe Morrow and Avs forward Matt Calvert started swinging fists at each other with 10 seconds left to cap off the upset.

Winnipeg ends a three-game homestand Saturday against Ottawa. Colorado returns home to host St. Louis on Saturday.