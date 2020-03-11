 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon sidelined at least a week with lower body injury

Pat Graham
Denver
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon is chased by Los Angeles Kings' Ben Hutton (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press

The Colorado Avalanche will be without top scorer Nathan MacKinnon for at least a week after he suffered a lower body injury.

MacKinnon was hurt during the second period in Los Angeles against the Kings on Monday. It’s the latest blow to an injury-plagued Avalanche team that’s trying to catch St. Louis for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Avalanche are missing six other players. They will have defenceman Cale Makar back in the lineup when they face the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Makar has been out the last five games with an upper body injury. He’s second among rookies with 47 points.

The speedy MacKinnon will be hard to replace as the centre ranks among the league’s top 10 in points (93), goals (35) and assists (58) this season. He has a career-high 29 multi-point contests this season, the most by an Avalanche player since Peter Forsberg had the same number in 2002-03.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon will miss “one to two weeks.” Bednar plans to insert J.T. Compher into the centre spot on the top line versus the Rangers.

Bednar is running thin on options these days. The team already is without forwards Matt Calvert, Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Colin Wilson and Mikko Rantanen. Also sidelined is goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Asked if he’s ever experienced this many injuries all at once, Bednar responded: “Simple answer is no. ... The sheer number of guys we have out and guys that play key roles for us – it’s getting to be a lot.”

A welcomed sight for the Avalanche: Kadri, Burakovsky, Rantanen and Calvert all skated Wednesday morning during drills with the team. Grubauer was on the ice as well.

“We could be trickling them into the lineup during this homestand,” said Bednar, whose team plays four straight at home as it enters the night two points behind St. Louis for the top spot. “Hopefully we have some reinforcements coming soon.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although Vladislav Namestnikov wasn’t on the ice with the team Wednesday, Bednar said it was just a maintenance day and the centre will suit up. Namestnikov was acquired from Ottawa on Feb. 24 and has three goals with Colorado. He began the season with the Rangers before being dealt to the Senators.

The injury predicament could prove especially cumbersome during this stretch, when Colorado plays 16 games in March. That matches a franchise record for most contests in a particular month.

“Obviously, we’re losing key players,” forward Tyson Jost said. “Different guys have stepped up each and every night. ... We have to keep doing that.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies