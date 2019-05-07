 Skip to main content

Hockey Avs force Game 7 with overtime win over Sharks

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Avs force Game 7 with overtime win over Sharks

Pat Graham
Denver
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog celebrates after his goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks in game six of the second round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center in Denver on May 6, 2019.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored 2:32 into overtime after Colorado squandered a late lead in regulation and the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Monday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semi-final series.

Landeskog dumped the puck into the zone, turned in a big hit along the boards, got up in time to take a pass from rookie Cale Makar and knock in the goal past Martin Jones to help the Avalanche escape elimination. J.T. Compher had two goals and an assist, while Tyson Jost added another.

Game 7 is Wednesday in San Jose. The winner will play either Dallas or St. Louis in the conference final.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stars and Blues are tied heading into Game 7 in St. Louis on Tuesday. The Sharks are 7-4 all-time in Game 7s, including a win over Vegas in the first round, while the Avalanche have a 4-6 mark since relocating to the Mile High City.

Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves, including a pad save on Tomas Hertl early in OT.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored twice, including the tying goal off the skate of an Avalanche defenceman with 2:28 remaining, and Brent Burns added another for the Sharks, who fell to 22-19 when opponents are facing elimination.

This has been a back-and-forth series. San Jose captured Game 1 and the two have alternated wins the rest of the way. The combined score in the series is 17-16 in favour of the Sharks.

Colorado has been playing desperate hockey since late in the regular season just trying to sneak into the playoffs. The team went 8-0-2 down the stretch to secure the eighth seed. The Avs haven’t lost back-to-back games since mid-March.

“Every game was kind of an elimination game for us, so to speak,” defenceman Erik Johnson said. “We didn’t have a choice.”

The last time Colorado won Game 6 when facing a 3-2 deficit was the 2002 conference semi-finals, which also happened to be against San Jose. The Avalanche then knocked off the Sharks 1-0 in Game 7.

Nathan MacKinnon nearly gave Colorado a 4-2 advantage late in the game, but his attempt was deflected away by the stick of Burns. Soon after, Vlasic tied it up when he banked a shot off the right skate of Colorado defenceman Nikita Zadorov. It all was set up when Zadorov broke his stick on the play and Landeskog handed him his.

Colorado took a one-goal lead on two separate occasions in the second period, only to have the Sharks tie it right back up. After Jost scored, Vlasic answered. And after Compher’s goal from the blue line, Burns responded with 9.8 seconds left.

It was a painful second period for Mikko Rantanen, who took a hip check from Burns in the right hip/thigh area. Rantanen immediately went to the bench and into the locker-room. Rantanen gingerly returned about 4 minutes later.

Colorado hit two posts in a scoreless first period. Jones has surrendered just one goal to Colorado in the opening period all series.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski made another step toward a return as he went through drills Monday morning at Pepsi Center. He’s been out since his head slammed against the ice in Game 7 of a first-round series against Vegas.

“It still really is day-to-day,” Pavelski said. “Wish I had a set-in-stone answer – go here, do this and be ready. We’re taking everything into play.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter