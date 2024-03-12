Open this photo in gallery: Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators won 2-1 in overtime on March 12, 2024.Marc DesRosiers/Reuters

Drake Batherson scored the overtime winner as the Ottawa Senators earned a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to snap a seven-game losing skid Tuesday night.

Ottawa was 0-6-1 through its last seven coming into the game, while Pittsburgh was 1-6-0.

Jake Sanderson scored in regulation for Ottawa (26-33-4). Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves.

Pittsburgh (28-27-9) limited Ottawa to two goals after being outscored 15-1 through its last three games.

Michael Bunting scored with 22.6 seconds remaining to tie the game and force overtime, while Tristan Jarry made 37 saves.

Sanderson scored the game’s first goal at 11:06 of the third, taking a Mathieu Joseph pass in the slot and beating Jarry stick side.

Bunting, however, responded with his late equalizer while Jarry was on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Senators thought they had opened the scoring on Claude Giroux’s 19th of the season at 4:08 of the third, but the Penguins challenged for goaltender interference. After a lengthy review, it was waived off much to the chagrin of the 19,236 on hand.

The game remained scoreless after 40 minutes. Ottawa generated a number of chances late in the period but Jarry was solid, stopping opportunities from Tim Stutzle, Max Guenette and Batherson.

The Senators opened the second with the man advantage but failed to generate much on either of its two power plays in the period.

A scoreless first period saw both teams generate chances, but neither capitalized. The Penguins generated great puck movement on their lone power play opportunity but failed to truly test Korpisalo.

Zack Ostapchuk made his NHL debut after being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

Notes

Senators C Josh Norris will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery for the third time. ... Parker Kelly served the second and final game of his suspension.

Up next

Ottawa heads to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Pittsburgh returns home to host San Jose on Thursday.