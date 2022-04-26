Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg watches the puck bounce in the crease as New Jersey Devils defenceman Mason Geertsen crashes into his net during the first period in Ottawa. The Senators won 5-4 in overtime on April 26, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.

It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey’s goals.

Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have now lost four straight. Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.

Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start since Jan. 19, stopped 29 shots.

Stutzle had the crowd of 13,101 chanting his name when he beat Reilly Walsh in a foot race for the first short-handed goal of his career, but less than a minute later Zacha beat Forsberg to cut Ottawa’s lead to 4-3 at the seven-minute mark of the third.

The Devils completed the comeback when Zarangovich was given too much time and space in close, scoring to force the extra period.

Batherson gave the Senators a 2-0 lead scoring 11 seconds into the second period for his 16th of the season.

The Devils got on the board after Fabian Zetterlund made a nice pass to Foote for his first of the season.

A few minutes later the Senators made it 3-1 with their second power-play goal as Stutzle jumped on a Tkachuk rebound, but with 5.2 seconds remaining in the period Foote scored his second of the game beating Ottawa’s Mark Kastelic to a rebound at the side of the net.

The Senators opened the scoring with 16.9 seconds left in the period when Tkachuk made a nice cross crease pass to Chabot who knocked in his seventh of the season.

Notes

The Senators will finish the season without Matt Murray, Connor Brown, Colin White and Mathieu Joseph. New Jersey recalled Reilly Walsh from Utica in the American Hockey League ... Nico Hischier missed a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness, as a flu is running through the Devils locker room right now.