Hockey

Blackhawks defencemen Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of season

The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook will miss the rest of the season.

Matt Marton/The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team.

The 34-year-old Seabrook is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder Friday. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February.

Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of US$6,875,000.

The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and fellow defenceman Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, creating significant space under the salary cap. De Haan also is scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgery on Friday.

Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week’s 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.

The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has been a steady, durable presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances.

He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He was a healthy scratch for Chicago’s 4-1 loss to Colorado on Dec. 18. The Blackhawks then announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation.

De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last off-season.

