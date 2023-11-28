Open this photo in gallery: Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Corey Perry (94) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman (77) during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Nov. 9 in Tampa, Fla.Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks said veteran winger Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and took a step Tuesday toward terminating his contract.

The Blackhawks in a statement said an internal investigation showed Perry acted in violation of his NHL Standard Player Contract and their club policies “intended to promote professional and safe work environments.” Chicago put Perry on unconditional waivers and said his deal will be terminated as long as he clears.

The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant being sent home last week without explanation. General manager Kyle Davidson on Saturday said Perry would be away from the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future.

Agent Pat Morris did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the Blackhawks’ intent to terminate Perry’s contract. Over the weekend, he said in a statement that Perry had stepped away to attend to personal matters.

Perry, 38, signed a $2-million contract with Chicago for this season with $2-million in potential incentives. An 18-year veteran known for his leadership, the Peterborough, Ontario, native won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and became the first player in league history to reach the final three consecutive years and lose each time with Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22.