Open this photo in gallery: Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov screens in front of Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 on Jan. 25, 2024.Sergei Belski/Reuters

Alexandre Texier’s short-handed goal in the second period stood up as the game-winner on Thursday night as the Columbus Blue Jackets won 5-2 over the Calgary Flames.

Yegor Chinakhov, Damon Severson, Dmitri Voronkov, and Adam Fantilli, into an empty net, also scored for Columbus (15-23-9). The Blue Jackets improve to 4-2-2 in their last eight road games.

MacKenzie Weegar and Connor Zary were the marksmen for Calgary (21-22-5). The reeling Flames have lost four straight with all of them coming at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Daniil Tarasov made 28 saves for the win. He improves to 3-4-2.

At the other end, Jacob Markstrom had 27 stops. He falls to 13-13-2.

Tied 2-2 in the second, Calgary got the game’s first power play when Severson was whistled for high-sticking at 5:21.

However, the Flames’ 30th-ranked power play failed to take advantage of the opportunity with the Blue Jackets cashing in instead, scoring their first short-handed goal of the season – they are the last NHL team to get one.

As Texier burst down the right wing with the puck on a 2-on-1, his initial shot hit the goalpost, but as Markstrom looked over his right shoulder for the rebound, the puck came back out over his left shoulder and right to Texier, who buried his seventh goal of the season to make it 3-2.

Calgary’s second in the NHL in comeback victories when trailing after two periods with seven, but their attempt to rally on this night was crippled by Jonathan Huberdeau’s boarding major and game misconduct at 11:28 of the third when he drilled Jack Roslovic headfirst into the boards, bloodying his face.

Columbus took advantage of the extended 5-on-4 on Voronkov’s goal at 13:43.

In an opening period in which Calgary outshot the visitors 18-9, the game went to the first intermission tied 2-2.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring at 2:50 when Chinakhov’s attempted dump-in hit referee Steve Kozari and came right back to him. With Markstrom caught flat-footed by the unexpected bounce, Chinakhov cut across the top of the crease and shovelled in a backhand for his 12th goal.

Calgary tied it 1-1 at 7:26 when Weegar continued his hot scoring with his 12th goal. Set up by Andrew Mangiapane, he wired a shot under the cross bar, giving him goals in three straight games for the first time in his career.

Weegar is tied with Quinn Hughes for second in goals by a defenceman. Only Rasmus Dahlin (13) has more.

Columbus retook the lead at 11:48 when Markstrom’s high clearing attempt around the side boards was knocked down by Severson, who immediately spun and fired the puck into the net before Markstrom could scramble back into the net and get set.

Calgary tied it up once again three minutes later. Snapping a four-game point drought, Zary jammed in a rebound after Rasmus Andersson’s initial shot, deflected by Matt Coronato, was stopped by Tarasov.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks on Saturday.

Flames: Wrap up its six-game homestand on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.