Blues and Bruins all tied up in Stanley Cup Final

Blues and Bruins all tied up in Stanley Cup Final

The Canadian Press
The St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins are in a 1-1 series tie in the Stanley Cup final.

The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE:

The St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins are in a 1-1 series tie in the Stanley Cup final. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime.

The Blues are 24-15-2 at home. St. Louis has converted on 21.1 per cent of power-play opportunities, scoring 50 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 20-15-6 in road games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes a game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 77 total points, scoring 28 goals and adding 49 assists. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games for St. Louis.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 43 assists and collecting 81 points. Patrice Bergeron has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS:

Bruins: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals a game with a .937 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals a game with a .910 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Vince Dunn: day-to-day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day-to-day (upper body).

