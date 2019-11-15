 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Boston Bruins player Bobby Orr called the decision to fire Cherry 'disgraceful.'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Legendary defenceman Bobby Orr is blasting Sportsnet for firing Don Cherry.

In an interview with Boston radio station WEEI, Orr called the decision to sack his former Bruins coach “disgraceful.”

Sportsnet fired Cherry Monday following his comments on Hockey Night in Canada, which many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

Story continues below advertisement

Cherry used the phrase, ‘You people,’ during the Coach’s Corner segment last Saturday night but has denied that he was singling out visible minorities.

Sportsnet has not announced what it will do to replace Cherry.

The first Hockey Night in Canada since the firing is tomorrow night.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter