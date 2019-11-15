Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

Open this photo in gallery Hockey Hall of Famer and former Boston Bruins player Bobby Orr called the decision to fire Cherry 'disgraceful.' Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Legendary defenceman Bobby Orr is blasting Sportsnet for firing Don Cherry.

In an interview with Boston radio station WEEI, Orr called the decision to sack his former Bruins coach “disgraceful.”

Sportsnet fired Cherry Monday following his comments on Hockey Night in Canada, which many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

Cherry used the phrase, ‘You people,’ during the Coach’s Corner segment last Saturday night but has denied that he was singling out visible minorities.

Sportsnet has not announced what it will do to replace Cherry.

The first Hockey Night in Canada since the firing is tomorrow night.