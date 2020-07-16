 Skip to main content
Bobby Ryan, Oskar Lindblom and Stephen Johns named finalists for NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators winger Bobby Ryan celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during a game in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2020.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Dallas Stars defenceman Stephen Johns are the for the 2020 Bill Masterton Trophy.

The award is given out annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

Ryan entered the NHL/NHLPA Players’ Assistance program on Nov. 20 to get help for alcohol addiction. After going public with his story in an effort to help others with addiction issues, an emotional Ryan returned to the ice Feb. 27 and scored three times in a 5-2 win over visiting Vancouver.

Lindblom was diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumour that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones. He completed radiation treatments on July 2.

The rising star had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. While he has recently skated at the Flyers’ complex in Voorhees, N.J., he has been ruled out of playing when the NHL season resumes.

Johns missed all of last season and the first 47 games of this one with painful headaches due to post-concussion syndrome. He scored four games into his return on Feb. 3 against the Rangers, with his parents in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

