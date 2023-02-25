Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates his empty net goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Brandon Carlo during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver Feb. 25.Rich Lam/The Canadian Press

The Boston Bruins remain perfect on their West Coast road trip, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand each scored a goal for the league-best Bruins (44-8-5), who are now winners of six straight games, including five on the road.

And netminder Linus Ullmark, who made 26 saves for the Bruins, added insult to injury by scoring an empty-net goal with 48 seconds left on the clock as Canucks’ goalie Arturs Silovs watched from the bench, being pulled for an extra attacker. Ullmark is the 13th goalie to score in the NHL.

Brock Boeser scored the sole goal for the Canucks, with Conor Garland providing the helper.

Silovs made 33 stops for Vancouver in just his fourth career NHL game.

The Canucks (23-30-5) failed to capitalize on power plays, going 0-for-3.

The Bruins are fresh off a back-and-forth 6-5 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. In Vancouver, the Bruins came out sluggish until Lindholm capitalized on a Guillaume Brisebois elbowing penalty, scoring on a power-play slap shot at the 17:08 mark. Just over two minutes later (19:25), Marchand scored in transition.

The Bruins outshot the Canucks 20-7 in the first period.

The Canucks were able to make it a game midway through the third period, when Boeser scored off a pass from Garland at the 7:24 mark.

EX-TOP 10 PICK TRADED TO CANUCKS

On Saturday morning, the Canucks beefed up their front line by trading for Vitali Kravtsov of the New York Rangers. Kravtsov, the ninth pick of the 2018 NHL entry draft, was sent to Vancouver for forward William Lockwood and a future draft pick. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet envisions a fresh start for Kravtsov, who has scored five goals and added five assists for the Rangers this season. “He’s got a new lease on life,” Tocchet said. “And that was his opportunity to take it and see where it goes.”

BEAR SUFFERS INJURY

In the opening minute of Saturday’s game, Canucks defenceman Ethan Bear was hit in the mouth by a flying puck off a deflected slap shot by the Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk. Bear did not return.

DEMKO RETURNS MONDAY

Before thegame, Tocchet confirmed that Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will dress on Monday when the team faces the Dallas Stars on the road. Demko has been out with a groin injury since Dec. 1.

HATHAWAY RETURNS HOME

Wearing No. 21, Garnet Hathaway made his Bruins debut in Vancouver. On Thursday, Hathaway, along with defenceman Dmitry Orlov were traded to Boston in exchange for three future draft picks and forward Craig Smith. Hathaway, who attended Brown University in Rhode Island, has New England roots. “It’s been a dream to wear the spoked B for a long time,” he tweeted Saturday.