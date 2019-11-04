 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Brad Marchand carries Boston Bruins to 6-4 win over Pittsburgh Penguins

Ken Powtak
Boston
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand, right, leaps after his winning goal off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.

The Associated Press

Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 Monday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston (11-1-2), which has won six straight. Marchand added three assists, extending his point streak to 13 games.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Marino’s was his first career NHL goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Marchand skated in down the left wing and fired a wrister that hit the far post and went into the net off the back of goalie Tristan Jerry. Krug’s one-timer from the right circle had tied it 4-4 midway into the third.

Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal and Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves.

The Bruins had opened a 3-0 lead on Pastrnak’s team-leading 14th goal 4:22 into the second period when Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan decided to pull starting goalie Matt Murray.

The Penguins then outshot Boston 15-4 over the remainder of the period, scoring four times to take the lead.

Kahun started the comeback when he fired a tough-angle shot into the net from near the bottom of the right circle at 5:35. Bjugstad then sliced the deficit to one 4:21 later when he broke in alone off a pass from Kris Letang and fired a wrister that caromed into the net off the right post.

Evgeni Malkin backhanded a pass from along the boards, finding Rust alone in the slot. He beat Halak with a wrister to the glove side, tying it at 15:59.

Marino, who was off for tripping, stepped onto the ice as his penalty expired, collected a loose puck near centre ice, skated in on a clean breakaway and shifted to the backhand before tucking it behind Halak and pushing the Penguins in front with 2.4 seconds left in the period.

Story continues below advertisement

Players on Pittsburgh’s bench were jumping up and down when Marino scored to cap the huge comeback and a frustrated Halak smashed his stick off the crossbar into a couple of pieces, tossing the handle off the backboards when he was done.

Marino grew up about 45 minutes away in Easton, Massachusetts, and attended Harvard.

Marchand used a baseball-style swing to bat a loose puck out of the air and into the net, making it 2-0.

NOTES: Penguins D Brian Dumoulin flew in separately from the team and played after his wife, Kayla, gave birth Sunday to a boy the couple named Brayden. He got an assist on Bjugstad’s score. … Boston recalled F Cameron Hughes from its AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, before the game and sent F Peter Cehlarik down there. The 23-year-old Hughes made his NHL debut. He said during the morning skate that his parents were flying cross country during the day from Portland, Oregon, after watching one of his brothers play Sunday. … Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said F David Backes was at the practice facility Monday morning and was “feeling better.” Backes didn’t play and the coach said he wouldn’t Tuesday, either. Backes collided with Ottawa F Scott Sabourin Saturday, with the players’ helmets hitting at nearly full speed. Sabourin was taken to a hospital after being taken off the ice on a stretcher. He suffered a broken nose after appearing to be knocked unconscious and falling face-first to the ice. . Boston D Charlie McAvoy left the ice bleeding from the head late in the game and Krug left with a towel to his face.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Bruins: At the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday for the first meeting this season of the longtime rivals.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter