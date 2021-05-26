Brittany Howard leads Toronto over Calgary at Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Brittany Howard leads Toronto over Calgary at Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Scotiabank Alexandra Poznikoff tries to knock the puck past Team Sonnet goalie Shea Tiley during the second period of their Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Secret Cup hockey game in Calgary on May 26, 2021. Team Sonnet (Toronto) downed Team Scotiabank (Calgary) 8-3.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Brittany Howard produced a hat trick and Jamie Lee Rattray added a pair of goals as Team Sonnet downed Team Scotiabank 8-3 on Wednesday at the Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament in Calgary.

Victoria Bach, Loren Gable and Madison Field also scored for Toronto’s Sonnet team (1-1-0), which went ahead 5-0 in the first before Calgary’s Scotiabank squad responded with its first goal late in the period.

“I think overall as a team we were just happy with our transition game, middle-net drive, and it obviously paid off on a couple of those,” said Howard.

Story continues below advertisement

Amanda Makela made 20 saves for the victory.

Meaghan Mikkelson, Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Potomak found the back of the net for Team Scotiabank (0-2-0). Kassidy Sauve stopped 31-of-39 shots in defeat.

“We’re just trying to get our feet under us, get some chemistry. The next couple games we can improve and get better. We’ve had spurts where we’ve played well and when we don’t play as well they capitalize. We have to minimize the mistakes,” said Calgary’s Rebecca Johnston.

Team Sonnet returns to the ice Thursday to face Montreal’s Team Bauer, which opened the tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over Toronto before topping Calgary 6-1 on Tuesday.

“Getting the first game under our belt was important, I think we kinda figured out what we needed to work on from there,” said Rattray.

Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men’s professional leagues have.

The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020 in Toronto.

“As professional athletes, we are training away form the ice,” said Howard. “Everyone’s working on their game away from the rink and we’re just happy to come to the rink and showcase our talents.”

Of the 28 players invited to try out for Canada’s Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are Secret Cup participants.

The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system.

A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point, and half a point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Story continues below advertisement

A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point.

Montreal has six points, Toronto earned four on Wednesday while Calgary is still pointless.

The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin Saturday advance to Sunday’s final.

BTM Partners buys Riveters, acquiring third NWHL franchise

The National Women’s Hockey League’s New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters are being sold to BTM Partners, which will now control three of the league’s six franchises.

The NWHL, on Wednesday, announced the transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners, with John Boynton to serve as the Riveters’ chairman. BTM already owns the Boston Pride and Toronto Six, and is backing a bid to establish an expansion franchise in Montreal for the 2022-23 season.

Story continues below advertisement

Boynton is the husband of Johanna Boynton, who oversees the Six.

The NWHL allows groups to own more than one franchise as the league continues to transition from having previously operated each of its teams. Those teams were placed under the control of W Hockey Partners last year for the purpose of finding private owners.

The Riveters’ sale leaves W Hockey Partners owning the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps, and comes two weeks after the Connecticut Whale were sold to a group of investors led by Tobin Kelly.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies