Brittany Howard leads Toronto over Calgary at Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament

Open this photo in gallery Team Scotiabank Alexandra Poznikoff tries to knock the puck past Team Sonnet goalie Shea Tiley during the second period of their Professional Women's Hockey Players Association Secret Cup hockey game in Calgary on May 26, 2021. Team Sonnet (Toronto) downed Team Scotiabank (Calgary) 8-3. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Brittany Howard produced a hat trick and Jamie Lee Rattray added a pair of goals as Team Sonnet downed Team Scotiabank 8-3 on Wednesday at the Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament in Calgary.

Victoria Bach, Loren Gable and Madison Field also scored for Toronto’s Sonnet team (1-1-0), which went ahead 5-0 in the first before Calgary’s Scotiabank squad responded with its first goal late in the period.

“I think overall as a team we were just happy with our transition game, middle-net drive, and it obviously paid off on a couple of those,” said Howard.

Amanda Makela made 20 saves for the victory.

Meaghan Mikkelson, Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Potomak found the back of the net for Team Scotiabank (0-2-0). Kassidy Sauve stopped 31-of-39 shots in defeat.

“We’re just trying to get our feet under us, get some chemistry. The next couple games we can improve and get better. We’ve had spurts where we’ve played well and when we don’t play as well they capitalize. We have to minimize the mistakes,” said Calgary’s Rebecca Johnston.

Team Sonnet returns to the ice Thursday to face Montreal’s Team Bauer, which opened the tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over Toronto before topping Calgary 6-1 on Tuesday.

“Getting the first game under our belt was important, I think we kinda figured out what we needed to work on from there,” said Rattray.

Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams.

Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men’s professional leagues have.

The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020 in Toronto.

“As professional athletes, we are training away form the ice,” said Howard. “Everyone’s working on their game away from the rink and we’re just happy to come to the rink and showcase our talents.”

Of the 28 players invited to try out for Canada’s Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are Secret Cup participants.

The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system.

A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point, and half a point for an overtime or shootout loss.

A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point.

Montreal has six points, Toronto earned four on Wednesday while Calgary is still pointless.

The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin Saturday advance to Sunday’s final.

BTM Partners buys Riveters, acquiring third NWHL franchise

The National Women’s Hockey League’s New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters are being sold to BTM Partners, which will now control three of the league’s six franchises.

The NWHL, on Wednesday, announced the transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners, with John Boynton to serve as the Riveters’ chairman. BTM already owns the Boston Pride and Toronto Six, and is backing a bid to establish an expansion franchise in Montreal for the 2022-23 season.

Boynton is the husband of Johanna Boynton, who oversees the Six.

The NWHL allows groups to own more than one franchise as the league continues to transition from having previously operated each of its teams. Those teams were placed under the control of W Hockey Partners last year for the purpose of finding private owners.

The Riveters’ sale leaves W Hockey Partners owning the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps, and comes two weeks after the Connecticut Whale were sold to a group of investors led by Tobin Kelly.