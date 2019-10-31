 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson push Canucks to 5-3 win over Kings

Dan Greenspan
Los Angeles, Calif.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser, front, is congratulated after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles.

Michael Owen Baker/The Associated Press

Brock Boeser had a hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and three assists, and the Canucks improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Bo Horvat added a power-play goal, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Anze Kopitar had two assists and passed 900 career points, but the Kings lost their fourth straight game. Jeff Carter scored twice and Jonathan Quick made 44 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Boeser completed his third NHL hat trick 55 seconds into the third period when his shot redirected in off Drew Doughty’s skate during a power play to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead. Boeser has five goals in his past three games.

Boeser put Vancouver back in front 3-2 at 15:17 of the second when Pettersson’s pass started a breakaway as the Kings were making a line change.

Pettersson made it 5-2 at 15:46, getting the Canucks’ fourth power-play goal. He has two goals and 10 assists during a five-game point streak, including multiple assists in four of his past five games.

Adrian Kempe tied it 2-all when he tipped Kopitar’s shot in during a power play for his first goal of the season at 10:06.

The Canucks led 2-1 after the first period on two late power-play goals, with Horvat redirecting Quinn Hughes’ one-timer from long range with 26 seconds remaining to take the lead.

Boeser scored for the third straight game with a sharp-angle shot from the left circle that tied it 1-all at 17:39 set up by a slap pass from Pettersson.

Carter put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 3:53 after faking out Markstrom and beating him with a backhand. Kopitar had the primary assist, finding Carter alone in the slot on the rush, for his 900th point in 1,016 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Carter added a consolation goal at 18:49 of the third period.

NOTES: Kopitar became the fifth Kings player with 900 points, joining Marcel Dionne, Luc Robitaille, Dave Taylor and Wayne Gretzky. … Kings RW Tyler Toffoli was a healthy scratch, ending his streak of consecutive games played at 207. … Canucks LW Micheal Ferland did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period. Ferland’s last game action was a fight with Kings LW Kyle Clifford.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kings: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter