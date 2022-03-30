Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall skates past Toronto Maple Leafs centre David Kampf during a game at TD Garden, in Boston, Ma., on March 29.Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The NHL fined Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall $5,000 for roughing Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin during Toronto’s 6-4 victory over Boston on Tuesday.

The incident occurred with a little less than five minutes left to play in the second period when Hall appeared to punch Lyubushkin in the side of the head from behind and then shoved him down to the ice after the Leafs defenceman had first knocked him down close to the boards.

Hall was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for roughing for his retaliatory act against Lyubushkin.

Lyubushkin headed to the locker room afterwards.

The $5,000 Hall was fined is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.