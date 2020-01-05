Bruins sharpshooter Bronco Horvath rivalled Bobby Hull in scoring

Bronco Horvath had a one-point lead over Bobby Hull going into the final game of the 1959-60 National Hockey League season. He ended the night dazed after being struck in the face by a teammate’s shot. To add insult to injury, he also lost the scoring race to his rival.
Mr. Horvath, who has died at 89, was the sharpshooting centre of hockey’s famed Uke Line, a trio of Ukrainian-Canadians whose scoring prowess made the Boston Bruins a contender for the Stanley Cup in the late 1950s.
The centreman carried a muscular 170 pounds on a 5-foot-11 frame. While Mr. Hull had the blond good looks of a Hollywood Adonis, Mr. Horvath was strictly blue collar, with jug ears, recessed eyes and a nose so large it was jokingly said he could smoke a cigar in the shower without it getting wet.
For three seasons, he was a top scorer in the NHL, though much overshadowed by the veteran Gordie Howe and the classy Jean Béliveau.
Mr. Horvath was a rare player to have been owned at one time by all the teams known as the Original Six. He skated in the NHL for five of them and added a sixth team after expansion in 1967.
He managed to play seven full seasons in the NHL, but it was with the minor professional Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League that he enjoyed his greatest acclaim, including three Calder Cup championships and enshrinement in the league’s Hall of Fame. He and his linemates were also inducted into the Ukrainian Sports Hall of Fame in Horsham, Penn.
His hockey philosophy was basic: “Just keep shooting,” he said in 1959. “You don’t score if you don’t shoot.”
To strengthen his arm, hand and wrist, Mr. Horvath devised a contraption consisting of a broken broomstick handle, skate laces and a 12-pound flat iron he borrowed from his mother. He brought the heavy device with him on the road, a surprise to unwitting hotel bag boys when they eagerly sought to earn a tip from a hockey star.
The Uke Line featured hard-nosed Vic Stasiuk on right wing and hip-checking Johnny Bucyk on left wing, with the slow but smooth left-handed-shooting Mr. Horvath at centre.
“I’d tell Vic and Bucyk, ‘Get the puck and look in front for my socks,’ ” he told Boston Globe sportswriter Kevin Paul Dupont in 2007. “That’s how it worked. But I wouldn’t stay in there too long, because if you did, someone like Doug Harvey would cross-check you in the head or try to punch your lights out.”
The Uke Line was named in response to Boston’s earlier famed Kraut Line, a trio of German-Canadians who all swapped their black-and-gold Bruins livery for uniforms of the Canadian armed forces in 1942. Milt Schmidt, who played centre on the Kraut Line, coached the Uke Line in Boston.
Mr. Horvath was a crowd favourite, a player so popular that he was paid to endorse a line of hockey equipment.
During the 1959-60 season, he scored a point in 22 consecutive games, a mark that stood in the NHL record books until bettered by Guy Lafleur of the Montreal Canadiens in 1977.
On March 20, 1960, Mr. Horvath’s Bruins faced Hull’s Black Hawks in an end-of-season game meaningless in the standings, as Boston had already been eliminated from playoff contention. Going into the game, Mr. Horvath led the scoring race with 39 goals and 41 assists, while Mr. Hull had 38 goals and 41 assists.
As the first period neared its end, Bob Armstrong’s shot from the point caught the centreman on the left side of his face near his jaw hinge. Mr. Horvath collapsed like a fallen tree. The player was rushed to hospital by taxi while still wearing his uniform. While being treated, his linemates scored two goals. He returned for the third period but was dazed and ineffectual. Meanwhile, Mr. Hull scored a goal and added an assist, the latter coming when his pass bounced off teammate Eric Nesterenko’s skate and into the Boston goal. The game ended 5-5 with Mr. Hull claiming the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer.
A consolation was a $1,000 bonus the Bruins gave Mr. Horvath.
Bronco Joseph Horvath was born on March 12, 1930, at Port Colborne, Ont., to Mary and John Horvath. An older brother, John (Horky) Horvath, played several seasons of minor professional hockey before returning to his hometown to operate a popular ice-cream stand known as Horvath’s Drive-in. Bronco played juvenile hockey with the champion Port Colborne Lions and junior hockey with the Galt (now Cambridge, Ont.) Rockets and Galt Black Hawks. He turned pro in 1950 with the Springfield Indians of the AHL.
The first incarnation of the Uke Line formed briefly in 1954-55 when the trio were with the Edmonton Flyers, a Detroit Red Wings farm team in the Western Hockey League. (Mr. Stasiuk was with the team for just 11 games that season. His place on the line was filled by Ed Stankiewicz.) Mr. Horvath led the league in scoring with 50 goals and 60 assists in just 67 games.
After the season, Detroit traded Mr. Horvath to the New York Rangers with whom he made his NHL debut at the start of the 1955-56 season. He skated in the NHL for the Rangers (114 games), Bruins (227 games), Black Hawks (68 games), Toronto Maple Leafs (10 games) and Montreal Canadiens (one game). In 1968, he was called up by the expansion Minnesota North Stars for 14 games to replace Bill Masterton, who had died after striking his head on the ice during a game.
In 434 NHL games, Mr. Horvath scored 141 goals with 185 assists. He was assessed 319 penalty minutes, mostly from minor penalties. He was not a fighter. A coach once described his punch as being like knocking on a door with a wet sponge.
After retiring as a player, he coached the junior London Knights and the minor pro Cape Cod Cubs, settling happily into life in South Yarmouth on the Massachusetts resort peninsula. He was a high-school physical education teacher and coach, and operated a cleaning business that earned him more than he ever did on ice.
Mr. Horvath died on Dec. 17 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. He leaves his wife, the former Flora Andresen and her sons, Christian McCue, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Leonard McCue, of Dennis, Mass. He was predeceased by his first wife, the former Dalia Tonelli, known as Dolly, who died in 1997 after 42 years of marriage. He also leaves their daughter, Barbara Roach, of Boston, and son Mark Horvath, of Longview, Tex., as well as four grandchildren, one great granddaughter and two step-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by brother John Horvath, who died at 87 in 2015, and sister Ljubica (Luba) Zebec, who died at 93 last year.
Early in his playing days, Mr. Horvath wanted to know what goaltender’s most feared from a shooter. He interrogated goalie Don Simmons, another player from Port Colborne who would be a teammate with the Bruins. The subsequent intelligence – a quick release and shots toward the low corners of the goal – caused headaches for countless goalies.