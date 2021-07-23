 Skip to main content
Hockey

Buffalo Sabres select Owen Power first overall in NHL entry draft

John Wawrow
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Owen Power in action during the Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, on June 6, 2021. The defenceman was selected first overall in the NHL entry draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Sergei Grits/The Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenceman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL draft Friday night.

And Wolverines went first and second, with the expansion Seattle Kraken selecting centre Matthew Bernier. It marks only the third time, and first since 1969 in which teammates went with the first two selections.

On a day the Sabres traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers, general manager Kevyn Adams continued his off-season bid to overhaul a struggling franchise by choosing the stalwart defenceman’s heir apparent.

Power is listed at six-foot-six and 213 pounds and was the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked North American prospect. After scoring three goals and adding 13 assists in 26 games during his freshman season at Michigan, the 18-year-old Power cemented his draft stock by helping Canada win the world hockey championships.

From Mississauga, Ontario, Power is leaning toward returning to school for his sophomore season, something Adams has said would not play a factor into his selection.

Power was the third player drafted first directly out of college, joining Michigan State forward Joe Murphy in 1986 and Boston University goalie Rick DiPietro in 2000. And he became the 16th defenceman to go No. 1 since 1970, and first since the Sabres chose Rasmus Dahlin at No. 1 in 2018.

Power and Dahlin have similar two-way, playmaking skills, and will have the opportunity to form the backbone of a retooled defensive unit for years to come.

Beniers was ranked sixth overall among North American prospects. He had 14 goals and 24 points in 24 games for the Wolverines.

In 1969, Rejean Houle and Marc Tardif were Montreal Junior Canadiens teammates, who were selected with the first two picks by Montreal. In 1963, Garry Monahan and St. Michael’s Juveniles teammates were selected first and second.

Michigan has a chance to become the first college hockey program to have three teammates selected in the first round of the same draft, with winger Kent Johnson also projected to be selected on Friday.

The Sabres made a splash earlier by adding a second first-round pick, 14th overall, and defenceman Robert Hagg in dealing Ristolainen to Philadelphia.

The trade is part of Adams’ bid to rebuild through youth after Buffalo finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons and extended its playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th year.

The acquired pick from Philadelphia is actually 13th in the draft order after the NHL stripped the Arizona Coyotes of their first-round pick, 11th overall, for testing players in violation of league’s combine policy.

The Coyotes, however, moved back into the first round by acquiring the Canucks’ pick, ninth overall, in a five-player trade that sent Arizona captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson to Vancouver earlier in the day.

The draft was held remotely for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Commissioner Gary Bettman announcing the selections from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey.

