Butorac’s goal in the second overtime gives Minnesota a 1-0 win over Toronto to force a Game 5

Claire Butorac scored early in the second overtime to give Minnesota a 1-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday night to force a decisive fifth game in the semi-final series.

It was the fourth-straight shutout in the series but the first to go into overtime. The home team has won each game with Game 5 back in Toronto on Friday.

The winner between top-seeded Toronto and fourth-seed Minnesota will face third-seeded Boston for the inaugural PWHL championship. Boston swept Montreal with three overtime wins.

Butorac cashed in on a loose puck in front of the net 4:27 into the second overtime. Sophie Jaques dumped the puck from the point behind the net where Liz Schepers got the bounce off the boards and redirected it backwards, through her legs. The puck bounced off the side of the net and out front for Butorac to clean up.

Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney made 19 saves for her second-straight shutout. Toronto’s Kristen Campbell had 28 saves, including 14 in the third period to help get the game into overtime. Butorac’s goal was Minnesota’s only shot in the second overtime.

The teams combined for five penalties and are now a combined 0 for 20 on power plays in the series.

Toronto played without Natalie Spooner, the league’s leading scorer with 20 during the regular season. She suffered a knee injury in the previous game and is out for the playoffs.