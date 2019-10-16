 Skip to main content

Hockey

Calgary Flames down Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, Michael Frolik scores in his 800th NHL game

Donna Spencer
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) chases after the puck with Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Michael Frolik scored in his 800th NHL game to help the Calgary Flames down the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Tuesday.

Frolik’s goal was the 154th of his career now in its 13th season and fifth as a Flame. The 31-year-old Czech has also played for the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets.

Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Elias Lindholm added an empty-net goal for Calgary (3-3-1), which halted a two-game losing skid.

David Rittich posted 21 saves for the win to improve to 3-2 on the season.

His team trailing 2-0 after two periods, defenceman Matt Niskanen countered for the Flyers early in the third period to halve the deficit.

Brian Elliott made 35 saves in his first start of the season for the Flyers (2-1-1), who cap a three-game road trip Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

With Elliott pulled for an extra attacker, the Flyers couldn’t produce an equalizer in the final two minutes of regulation.

Elliott rebuffed Lindholm twice in the first four minutes of the third.

Travis Konecny fed Niskanen in the high slot from behind the net for Philadelphia’s first goal of the game at 4:58.

Konecny’s assist was his seventh point in four games.

Trailing by a goal, Philadelphia pressed early in the second period.

Rittich repelled an all-alone Oskar Lindblom in the first minute and shut down James van Reimsdyk twice in the slot four minutes in.

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 14:15. Flames captain Mark Giordano dished the puck to Mangiapane at the point and his low knuckler beat Elliott stick side.

A Calgary goal with five seconds remaining in the opening period was waived off. Officials ruled Sean Monahan kicked the puck into Philadelphia’s net.

Frolik scored at 1:35 of the first period. He knocked down a clearing attempt by Flyers defenceman Justin Braun and whipped the puck over Elliott’s glove.

The Flames are at home to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

