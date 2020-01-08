 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson agree to six-year contract extension

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) has signed a six-year extension with the club.

Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old from Malmo, Sweden and the NHL club agreed to a deal averaging US$4.55 million annually.

Andersson has three goals, nine assists and 33 penalty minutes in 44 games for Calgary this season.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s in his second full year with the Flames.

The six-foot-one, 214-pound defender compiled 12 goals, 49 assists in 110 games over his first two pro seasons with Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

Andersson appeared in the 2018 AHL all-star game.

Calgary selected him 53rd overall in the second round of the 2015 entry draft.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies