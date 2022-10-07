Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) during the face off against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sept. 28, 2022.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, US$50-million contract extension.

Weegar was part of a July 25 trade with the Panthers that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida and brought Jonathan Huberdeau and Weegar to Calgary.

Weegar would have become an unrestricted free agent next year.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa compiled 27 goals and 94 assists and 259 penalty minutes during six seasons with the Panthers.

Weegar, six feet and 206 pounds, had eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games last season.

The Panthers drafted Weegar in the seventh round, 206th overall, in the 2013 draft.

He won a Memorial Cup that year with the Halifax Mooseheads.

His contract counts $6.25 million against the NHL salary cap annually.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.