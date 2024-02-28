The Calgary Flames have traded defenceman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars for prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round NHL draft pick and a conditional 2026 third-round pick in a three-way deal involving the New Jersey Devils.

Calgary will retain 50 per cent of Tanev’s remaining salary.

To obtain the Stars’ fourth-round pick in 2026, New Jersey agreed to cover the other half of Tanev’s remaining contract this season and traded to Calgary the rights to unsigned drafted goaltender Cole Brady.

The 34-year-old Tanev will become a restricted free agent after this season.

Tanev’s developed a reputation as a smart, leathery player who shrugs off dings, dents and bloody facial injuries to keep playing.

He has 10 goals and 57 assists in 259 regular-season games for Calgary since he signed as a free agent in 2020. Tanev also suited up for eight playoff games in 2022.

The right-handed shot from Toronto spent 10 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before he became a Flame.

Grushnikov has a goal and four assists in 44 games this season for the AHL’s Texas Stars.

The Russian defenceman spent two seasons with the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs and amassed 13 goals and 16 assists.

The Flames have been popular in March 8 trade deadline speculation because of prominent impending free agents.

Calgary dealt top centre Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 1 for Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver’s first-round draft pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick, as well as defensive prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo.