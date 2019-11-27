 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Calgary Flames try to focus on hockey with fate of coach Bill Peters still unclear

Joshua Clipperton
Buffalo
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters watches practice in Regina ahead of an outdoor game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames are doing their best to focus on hockey with the future of head coach Bill Peters still up in air amidst allegations he directed racist comments at one of his players in the minors 10 years ago.

Peters is still employed by the team, but will not be behind the bench when the Flames visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

“It’s not our focus,” Flames forward Mikael Backlund said. “Our focus is tonight’s game. That’s what we’re all about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Associate coach Geoff Ward, who will lead the Flames against the Sabres, said he didn’t know if Peters is still in Buffalo.

Calgary winger Matthew Tkachuk started his scrum at KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning by saying he would only answer questions about hockey.

“Our job is to go out there and play,” he said. “That’s all (the team has) been stressing to us.”

Former NHLer Akim Aliu made the allegations against Peters via Twitter on Monday night.

Aliu, who is black, never referred to Peters by name, but referenced Calgary’s airport code “YYC” when writing about the alleged coach involved in the matter.

He alleged during the 2009-10 season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League that Peters: “Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

Aliu has not responded to interview requests from The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, former NHL defenceman Michal Jordan alleged Peters kicked him and punched another player in the head during their time with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, previously an assistant under Peters in Carolina, confirmed Jordan’s account on Wednesday.

“Talking about the incident with Bill, it for sure happened, the two issues that are in question,” he told reporters in New York before a game against the Rangers.

“But, to me, it’s what happened after that I’m proud about, actually. The way the players handled it and the way the sports staff handled it, which was bring it to management right away and then management handled it correctly and never heard of it again. And never saw anything after that. It was definitely dealt with, in my opinion, correctly. That’s not something we talk about because it’s not part of our issue. We’ve definitely moved past that.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies