 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Calgary makes Flames arena deal official

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The deal to build a new arena in downtown Calgary is official after definitive agreements were signed between the city, the Calgary Flames organization and the Calgary Stampede.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A deal to build a new arena in downtown Calgary is official after definitive agreements were signed between the city, the Calgary Flames hockey organization and the Calgary Stampede.

The announcement to replace the 36-year-old Scotiabank Saddledome was made on social media by Coun. Jeff Davison.

In the agreement, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Flames, and the City of Calgary will equally split the cost of the $550-million facility.

Story continues below advertisement

The 35-year deal also keeps the Flames in Calgary for that time.

The project is part of a revitalization plan for the east side of downtown.

Construction on the 19,000-seat arena is expected to begin in 2021 just north of where the Saddledome currently sits.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies