The NHL’s department of player safety says Martin Pospisil of the Calgary Flames has been suspended for three games for boarding Seattle’s Vince Dunn.

Pospisil was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for drilling Dunn into the end boards from behind during the third period of Monday’s game between the Flames and Kraken.

Visibly shaken up but leaving the ice on his own, Dunn went to the dressing room and didn’t return.

Pospisil, 24, was drafted in the fourth round (105th overall pick) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames.

He was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Flames in April 2019.

Dunn, 27, played five seasons for the St. Louis Blues organization before being made available at the expansion draft and subsequently being signed by the Seattle Kraken in 2021.