 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Calgary’s Saddledome to host final games of Secret Cup women’s tournament

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The interior of the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, as seen on March 17. The final three games of Canada’s Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament will be played in Calgary’s NHL arena.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The final three games of Canada’s Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament will be played in Calgary’s NHL arena.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) has partnered with the Calgary Flames for its Dream Gap Tour tournament May 24-30 in Calgary.

Sixty players from the PWHPA’s three Canadian hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will play a three-team, round-robin tournament with a final.

Story continues below advertisement

The first four games will be played in the Tsuut’ina Nations’ Seven Chiefs Sportsplex followed by three games, including the final, at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The final three games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and all games will be carried on its streaming services.

Calgary’s Secret Cup will be the first PWHPA event in Canada since Jan. 11-12, 2020, in Toronto because of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns across the country.

The last PWHPA games many of Canada’s top female hockey players participated in was a tournament March 6-8, 2020, in Arizona.

The women’s world hockey championship in Nova Scotia has been cancelled two straight years because of COVID-19.

Alberta health authorities approved pandemic protocols for Calgary’s Secret Cup.

The PWHPA adopted protocols used by Hockey Canada for the world junior men’s hockey championship, as well as national women’s and para hockey camps in Alberta in recent months.

Story continues below advertisement

“Congratulations to the PWHPA on the heavy lifting that goes into making an event like this come to fruition,” Calgary Sports and Entertainment president and chief executive officer John Bean said Thursday in a statement.

“It’s crucial that these world class hockey players have a place to play and that hockey fans everywhere can see it.

“It’s also critical that the next generation know they belong in hockey and will always have a place to play.”

Montreal’s Bauer, Toronto’s Sonnet and Calgary’s Scotiabank will square off in a round-robin format with the top two teams meeting in the championship game May 30.

The rosters include Canadian players invited to try out for the 2022 Olympic team: Marie-Philip Poulin and Jill Saulnier (Bauer); Natalie Spooner and Sarah Nurse (Sonnet); Rebecca Johnston and Meaghan Mikkelson (Scotiabank).

The PWHPA, which includes Canadian and U.S. national team players, rose from the ashes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League that folded in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The goal of the roughly 150 players is a sustainable league that offers the competitive supports and training environments the male pros get, and wages that allow them to be professional athletes.

They’ve so far refused to join the six-team National Women’s Hockey League, which recently announced a doubling of each team’s salary cap to US$300,000 for next season.

The Toronto Six is the lone Canadian club in that league.

The PWHPA held a series of Dream Gap Tour tournaments and events across North America in 2019-20 before the global pandemic brought sport to a standstill.

The PWHPA’s American chapter has played a handful of games in the United States in recent weeks. A two-day tournament in St. Louis was postponed from early April to Monday and Tuesday.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies