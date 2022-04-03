Mark Giordano of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms up prior to playing against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Arena on March 31.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Mark Giordano schlepps into a makeshift media room at Amalie Arena. On this Sunday afternoon, there are just five Toronto journalists here to meet him. It is a very rare occasion because there is not a single video camera.

It is kind of like the way the NHL did things back in the 1700s. Chairs circle around the Maple Leafs defenceman as he sits at a table two metres away. The atmosphere is informal. It is not quite wags playing cards with the 1929 Yankees but in this age such an intimate gathering is almost unheard of.

Giordano is 38 and has played more than 1,000 games, but just a half-dozen since he was acquired at the trade deadline from Seattle. He was the Kraken’s first captain and held that role in Calgary before that. He is only three years removed from winning the Norris Trophy and adds great value to a club that is headed for the playoffs.

You can see that when he talks. There is a calmness about him. He has been there and done it so many times.

“It has been good to come to this team,” Giordano says after a brief practice session a day ahead of a significant skirmish with the Tampa Bay Lightning. “I know what my role is. The scorers on this team are well known.

“I am just trying to fit in and so far, so good.”

It has been better than that really, both for him as a guy who grew up in Toronto and got the opportunity to play for his hometown, and for the Maple Leafs, who desperately needed a steadier hand and more veteran leadership on their blue line.

Even if he is not the 40- to 70-point scorer he once was, he is the unrufflable sort that they needed back there, especially at this critical juncture.

He has played in a defensive pairing with the much younger Timothy Liljegren thus far and experienced a bit of chaos in Boston last week when Toronto was forced to play a full period with only four defencemen.

Under the circumstances, the Maple Leafs surrendered a couple of goals but still managed to pummel the Bruins.

“You have to be prepared for anything,” Giordano says.

Sheldon Keefe, Toronto’s head coach, has noticed a big difference in the way his defence has played since Giordano’s arrival.

“He puts out fires,” Keefe says. “When something bad happens, he is in the right place to recover and that in itself really helps. From shift to shift, we haven’t had many long sequences where we haven’t gotten our game going.

“The veteran experience is huge. [Assistant coach] Dean Chynoweth has spoken to how very understated he is. He is calm and poised and there is really good energy there.”

Giordano has been in the league for 16 years and never had anything handed to him. He went undrafted and early in his career when he failed to come to terms with Calgary in 2007 he opted to play for a full season in Russia with Dynamo Moscow.

Though he feared the decision would damage his relationship with the Flames, a year later they signed him for three years and he remained in the organization until he joined the expansion Kraken.

He is in the final year of a six-year contract that pays him US$6.75-million annually but says he has not had any discussions yet with Toronto about extending that.

“We’re getting ready for the playoffs,” he says. “We haven’t talked about anything else.”

The Maple Leafs have 14 regular-season games remaining, including Monday’s outing against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning and the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla., against the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers.

Toronto currently sits in second place with Tampa Bay third, although each has 93 points. Most likely, they will meet one another to start the postseason.

“Everyone is close in our division,” Giordano says. “Everyone is battling for position. These next two games are good to get us ready for the next step. We are going to run into one of these two teams in the playoffs. These are important.”

Toronto will start Jack Campbell in the net for a second straight game after missing nearly a month with a rib injury. William Nylander missed practice on Sunday owing to a non-COVID-related illness and his availability will be reassessed on Monday.

Giordano is using this road trip, which began with a victory on Saturday in Philadelphia, to better get to know his new teammates, some of whom already hold him with high regard.

“He is a calm presence,” captain John Tavares says. “He is not trying to do anything extra special. He has just come in and been himself.”

That is more than enough.