Cam Ward signs one-day contract to retire with Hurricanes

Cam Ward signs one-day contract to retire with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C.
The Associated Press
In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward looks for the puck during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia.

Derik Hamilton/The Canadian Press

Goalie Cam Ward has signed a one-day contract with the Carolina Hurricanes and is retiring as a member of the team he helped lead to a Stanley Cup.

General manager Don Waddell announced the signing and retirement Wednesday, calling Ward “a cornerstone for this organization for more than a decade.”

The 35-year-old Ward won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the 2006 playoffs, capping his rookie season by hoisting the Cup, and led Carolina to the Eastern Conference final three years later.

He retires after 14 seasons with a career record of 334-256-88, a save percentage of .908 and a goals-against average of 2.74.

“It was an honour and a privilege to wear the Hurricanes jersey for 13 years,” Ward said. “Throughout it all, what stayed clear to me was my love for this organization, this city and this fan base. It is why my family and I call Raleigh home, and will continue to call it home.”

He holds numerous club records for goalies, including 318 victories, 668 regular-season games played, a .557 winning percentage and 27 shutouts.

After becoming a fixture in goal for Carolina from 2005-18, he left as a free agent before last season and signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

As the backup to Corey Crawford, Ward went 16-12-4 in his final NHL season, and his save percentage of .897 and his 3.67 goals-against average in 28 games were his worst since his rookie year.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

