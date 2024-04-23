Canada adds Tij Iginla, son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, to U18 squad

Hockey Canada completed its 25-player roster for the upcoming world men’s under-18 hockey championship Tuesday with the addition of forward Tij Iginla.

The 17-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Famer forward Jarome Iginla had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets this season.

He added nine goals and 15 points in 11 playoff games before Kelowna was defeated 4-1 by the Prince George Cougars in the second round.

Iginla is the No. 9-ranked North American skater on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final pre-draft rankings, moving up from 11th in the midseason rankings.

The U18 hockey championship starts Thursday and runs through May 5 in Espoo and Vantaa, Finland.

Canada, the 2023 bronze medallist, opens Thursday against Sweden in Vantaa.