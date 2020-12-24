 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Canada beats Russia 1-0 in pre-world juniors game, but captain Kirby Dach leaves with injury

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Jamie Drysdale (6) and Cole Perfetti (11) celebrate a goal against Russia during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Jamie Drysdale scored the game’s only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship.

It could be a costly win for the host side. Canada captain Kirby Dach left the game in the third period after appearing to suffer a right wrist injury.

Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.

Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout.

“He made our team play with confidence,” said Canada coach Andre Tourigny. “He was solid.”

Tourigny did not have details on Dach’s injury after the game. He said an update would be provided once X-ray results were available.

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Dach with the third overall pick in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Dach was injured on what seemed like a harmless bodycheck in the neutral zone. After the hit, he pulled off his glove, skated off the ice and went directly to the locker-room area.

Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.

It was the first and only warm-up game for Canada ahead of the competition.

Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play in the late game Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL’s “bubble” that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena.

The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany.

Canada opens play Saturday against Germany.

The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B.

The championship game is set for Jan. 5.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

