Dominic Cozzolino had five goals and eight points, while James Dunn added three goals as Canada opened the World Para Hockey Championship on Monday night by crushing Korea 15-1 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Captain Tyler McGregor chipped in with two goals and three assists for Canada, while singles were added by Auren Halbert, Jacob Leblanc, Zach Lavin, Adam Dixon and Vincent Boily.

The Canadians led 7-0 after the first period and 11-0 heading into the third. Canada outshot Korea 42-6.

Canada, which plays in Group A with Czechia, the United States and Korea, will face Czechia on Tuesday. Teams in Group B are Germany, China, Italy and Norway. The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

The world championship got rolling Sunday with Czechia beating Korea 3-0, China thumping Italy 10-1, and Germany edging Norway 5-3.

NOTES: McGregor earned his 200th point playing with the national squad during the game, while Cozzolino recorded his 100th point wearing the Maple Leaf. Adam Dixon had four assists to go with his goal for a five-point game Twenty-year-old Raphaelle Tousignant made her international debut and became the first woman to play for Canada’s Para Hockey Team at an international event Other games Tuesday include Italy facing Germany, and Korea playing the U.S.