Hockey Canada downs Finland 6-0 in their first game at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

BRECLAV, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
Cole Peretti and Seth Jarvis had two goals each as Canada downed Finland 6-0 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Monday.

The dominant victory marked Canada’s first game at the annual men’s under-18 international hockey tournament, being held this year in Breclav, Czech Republic.

Will Cuylle and Ridly Greig also scored for Canada, while goalie Tristan Lennox stopped all 17 shots to register the shutout.

Finnish netminder Joel Blomqvist stopped 28 of 34 shots.

Canada will take on Switzerland when preliminary action continues on Tuesday morning.

Last year, the Canadians defeated Sweden 6-2 to win gold at the tournament.

