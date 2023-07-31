Canada’s national men’s summer under-18 team dropped a 9-6 decision to Finland on Monday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Canada led 3-1 after 11 minutes but Finland rebounded with three goals in the second period and pulled away with four goals in the third.

Cole Beaudoin, Maxim Masse, Justin Poirier, Berkly Catton, Henry Mews and Roger McQueen scored for Canada in the preliminary round opener for both teams.

Tuomas Suoniemi had a hat trick for Finland and added two assists.

Daniel Nieminen, Arttu Valila, Emil Hemming, Joona Saarelainen, Akseli Pulkkanen and Julius Miettinen had the other Finland goals.

Canada goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle was replaced by Carter George midway through the third period.

Sweden whipped Germany 11-1 in the other early game. Co-host Czechia was scheduled to play the United States later Monday and Switzerland was to face Slovakia.

The defending champion Canadians will next play co-host Slovakia on Tuesday.

Play at the eight-team tournament continues through Saturday.