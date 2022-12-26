Canada's Thomas Gregoire, right, and Sparta's Ondrej Miklis, in action during the game between the Czech Republic's Sparta Praha and Team Canada, at the 94th Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland. HC Sparta Prague won 3-2 on Dec. 26, 2022.GIAN EHRENZELLER/The Associated Press

Canada spotted HC Sparta Prague a three-goal lead on Monday and a spirited rally came up short, losing 3-2 in the opening game of the 2022 Spengler Cup hockey tournament.

Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., scored both Canadian goals in the second period. Thomas Gregoire of Sherbrooke, Que., had two assists.

Michal Repik scored twice for the winners, while Daniel Pribyl added a single. HC Sparta Prague led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 after 27 minutes of play.

“I thought the last 40 minutes we played a much stronger game,” said coach Travis Green. “Collectively, I thought our group came out and you could tell we hadn’t played together, but our urgency level got a lot higher and that needs to be a trademark of our group. You could really see that urgency in the final 40 minutes, and I think if we had another five minutes, we probably would have scored a goal.”

Canada outshot HC Sparta Prague 30-19.

“I think we had a tough first period. We battled back hard, but the deficit was too much,” said Tyler Ennis of Edmonton. “I think we outplayed them for probably 50 minutes of the game, but it was that 10 minutes where we struggled and that was the difference.”

Canada’s next game is Tuesday against HC Davos.