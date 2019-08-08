 Skip to main content

Hockey Canada nets third win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup with crushing victory over Czech Republic

Canada nets third win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup with crushing victory over Czech Republic

BRECLAV, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
Canada will face Sweden in the semi-finals on Friday in a rematch of last year's gold medal game.

CODIE MCLACHLAN/The Canadian Press

Canada finished pool play at 3-0 after a 7-1 win over host Czech Republic on Wednesday at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 men’s hockey tournament.

Hendrix Lapierre of Gatineau had his second straight three-point performance (one goal, two assists), while Quinton Byfield of Newmarket, Ont., scored two goals.

Cole Perfetti, Connor McClennon, Ridly Greig and Jean-Luc Foudy also scored for Canada, which outscored opponents 21-1 in the preliminary round.

Goaltender Tristan Lennox made 20 saves for Canada.

Canada will face Sweden in the semi-finals on Friday.

“Playing against the Czechs at home was a lot of fun and there was a lot of energy in the building, but we did a good job of battling through it,” Canada coach Michael Dyck said. “Now we have to move on, and we look forward to getting prepared to face off against Sweden.”

Canada has won the tournament 10 of the past 11 years.

