Hockey Canada opens against Finland at 2020 Women’s World Hockey Championship

Canada opens against Finland at 2020 Women’s World Hockey Championship

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Canada goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer grabs a shot from Finland during first period of 2018 Four Nations Cup preliminary game in Saskatoon on Nov. 9, 2018.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Canada will open the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia with a game against defending silver-medallist Finland.

Organizers released details today about the 31-game, 10-team tournament to be held in Halifax and Truro, N.S., from March 31 to April 10 next year.

Canada, coming off a bronze-medal showing at last year’s worlds in Finland, will play in Group A in Halifax with Finland, Russia, Switzerland, and the United States, which has won the last five tournaments.

Group B in Truro will feature the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Japan.

Halifax last played host to the event in 2004 when Canada shut out the U.S. 4-0 in the gold-medal game.

Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer says bringing home another gold is “long overdue” for Team Canada.

