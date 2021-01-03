Canada reaches semifinal of world junior tournament with 3-0 win over Czech Republic

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Canada reaches semifinal of world junior tournament with 3-0 win over Czech Republic

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic's David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Quarterfinals in international hockey tournaments are tense affairs. A win means playing for a medal and a loss means not.

Canadian goaltender Devon Levi’s big-picture perspective helped him post a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday.

“I’m just taking every moment and savouring it because I know this is my last world juniors,” Levi said. “I’m going to be able to look back on this for the rest of my life.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and I think that really takes the pressure off.”

The Canadians awaited the outcome of a later quarterfinal between the United States and Slovakia to know their semifinal opponent Monday.

An American win would have Canada facing Russia on Monday, but the host country would draw the Slovaks in the event of them upsetting the U.S.

Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist Saturday against a tenacious Czech side.

Connor McMichael scored into an empty net and defenceman Bowen Byram also scored at Rogers Place.

Russia reached the semifinals with a 2-1 win over Germany, while Finland downed Sweden 3-2 on Saturday to advance.

The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada was the lone team to go undefeated in the preliminary round at 4-0 to top Pool A. The Czech Republic (2-2) ranked fourth in Pool B.

Nick Malik, who spend part of last season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Canada led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from co-captains Cozens and Byram.

The defending champions didn’t dominate puck possession like they did in a 4-1 win over Finland to cap the round robin, however.

The Czechs battled hard along the boards for the puck to make Canada chase them, blocked shots and often clogged the neutral zone to force the Canadians to dump and chase.

“It’s a plus for me the way the Czechs play us, the way we played and the way we had to dig in and figure it out,” Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada was outshot for the first time in the tournament and really leaned on the 19-year-old Levi from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que.

Facing a dozen shots in the opening period Saturday was the most rubber he’d faced in a single period.

“It was super fun,” Levi said. “To be busy in the first period really keeps you in the game.

“The past games, it was a bit harder to stay focused. I found in this game it was easy to have fun and just go out and play for sure.”

Tourigny gave a lot of minutes to the top defensive pairing Byram and Jamie Drysdale — almost 25 and over 23 respectively — to contain the Czechs and shrink their chances of a comeback.

Czech coach Karel Mlejnek pulled Malik for an extra attacker with five and a half minutes to play in regulation, but McMichael scored into an empty net at 17:11.

Story continues below advertisement

“The game was influenced by the first period where we allowed two quick goals, which obviously put us on a back foot,” Mlejnek said. “We kept fighting. We were trying to keep it as close as possible.

“”We wouldn’t say we’re a totally defensive team. We don’t have a system where we don’t want to score goals, but Canada played really well and they didn’t let us (have) those chances that we needed.’

With a hard-working backcheck, Canada’s Peyton Krebs prevented an odd-man Czech chance off a turnover late in a scoreless second period.

“I think he was one of our best players if not our best forward,” Tourigny said.

Neither team scored on its one power-play chance but seconds after Adam Raska’s interference penalty expired, Byram squeezed a shot under Malik’s right armpit at 11:39 of the first period.

Cozens scored Canada’s first goal for the second time in as many games.

Story continues below advertisement

McMichael flipped the puck up ice to Cozens on a breakaway. The Buffalo Sabres prospect shovelled the puck between Malik’s pads at 8:22.

Byram and Cozens are alternating the captaincy in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Cozens has a team-leading seven goals and six assists in five games.

With 22 combined points from both the 2020 and 2021 world junior tournaments, Cozens ranks sixth all-time for Canada ahead of John Tavares (20) and behind Jason Allison (24).

Canada was minus forward Alex Newhook, who injured his shoulder in the Finland game.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies