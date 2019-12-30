 Skip to main content

Canada reaches Spengler Cup final for fifth straight year

DAVOS, Switzerland
The Canadian Press

Team Canada's Paul Postma, left, celebrates after scoring against TPS Turku at the 93th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, on Dec. 30, 2019.

Gian Ehrenzeller/The Associated Press

Canada is off to the Spengler Cup final for the fifth year in a row.

The national men’s hockey team defeated TPS Turku of Finland 6-0 in semi-final action at the annual Christmas tournament on Monday.

Kevin Clark, with two, Paul Postma, Chris DiDomenico, Eric Faille and Kris Versteeg scored for Canada (3-0).

The Winnipeg-born Clark now has six goals in the tournament.

Goaltender Zach Fucale notched the shutout for Canada.

In Tuesday’s final, Canada will face the winner of the second semifinal between Ocelari Trinec of the Czech Republic and Ambri-Piotta of Switzerland.

Canada won three Spengler Cups in a row before losing last year’s final in a shootout against KalPa Kuopio of Finland.

