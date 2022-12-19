Canada's Tyson Hinds battles with Switzerland's Louis Robin during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament hockey action in Moncton, N.B. Canada won 6-0 on Dec. 19, 2022.Ron Ward/The Canadian Press

In the first of three test runs before the world junior men’s hockey championship opens next week, Canada cruised past Switzerland 6-0 at the Avenir Centre on Monday.

Shane Wright paced Canada’s attack with two goals and an assist. Singles were added by Joshua Roy, Nathan Gaucher, Olen Zellweger and Brennan Othmann.

Connor Bedard had three assists, while Zach Dean and Dylan Guenther chipped in with two. Thomas Milic recorded the shutout.

Canada led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after 40 minutes. Switzerland was outshot 42-19.

Canada went 2-for-5 on the power play, while Switzerland was 0-for-3.

“[Dean, Gaucher and Roy] set the tone for us,” said Canada’s head coach Dennis Williams. “They were grinding their opponents, working together and feeding off each other. (Establishing chemistry) is never an issue when you come to an event like this.

“Everyone is coming from across the country and different leagues, but we are all here for a common goal. It’s one team and one country, and you could see a lot of that chemistry on all our lines tonight.”

Milic credited the Moncton crowd for creating extra energy in the exhibition tilt.

“The crowd was incredible tonight. They did a great job of cheering us on and keeping the momentum on our side. There was a lot of signs along the glass in warm-ups, and whenever I had the chance I tried to take in the atmosphere. It is nice to get that level of support for a pre-tournament game,” said Milic.

Canada will wrap up its exhibition schedule playing Slovakia on Wednesday and Finland on Friday. Canada’s first game of the world juniors is against Czechia on Boxing Day in Halifax, N.S.