Members of Team Canada watch as the Canadian flag raises following their win over Finland during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-tournament hockey action in Halifax on Dec. 23.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Connor Bedard sees the reminder every time he’s back home.

His gold medal from the past world junior hockey championship – a tournament that was moved to the summer and almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19 – hangs in the 17-year-old phenom’s bedroom.

And the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL draft is eager for more.

“Feels like when you win it, it lasts 10 minutes,” Bedard said. “You want that again right away.”

Another opportunity is right around the corner.

Bedard headlines a Canadian roster that will be looking to secure the country’s 20th podium-topping performance at the event set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton.

Apart from the North Vancouver, B.C., product, already being compared to the likes of Connor McDavid and other franchise-altering talents, Canada boasts a trio of NHL players loaned to the national team in Shane Wright, Dylan Guenther and Brandt Clarke.

“World juniors are something that you grew up watching as a kid and dream playing in,” said Wright, a centre selected No. 4 overall by the Seattle Kraken at the 2021 draft. “A huge honour.”

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves,” added Guenther, a forward with the Arizona Coyotes. “One last shot at winning a world junior championship is special.”

Bedard said Canada’s roster will feature “a bit of everything.”

“Whenever you’re assembling a team across Canada, it’s going to be pretty good,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of size, we’ve got speed, skill. It’s huge getting those [NHL] guys back.

“Those are all impact players in the best league in the world.”

Adam Fantilli – also in the conversation at the top of the upcoming NHL draft – has been impressed with the roster top-to-bottom.

“The best players in the country in one spot,” he said. “Great to see what everybody can do.”

Canada opens the tournament Monday against Czechia, the country commonly known as the Czech Republic, as part of a group playing out of Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre that includes Sweden, Germany and Austria.

The other side of the bracket is set for Moncton’s Avenir Centre and will feature the United States, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia.