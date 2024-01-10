Canada will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the under-18 world women’s hockey championship after the host nation lost 2-1 in overtime to Slovakia on Wednesday to conclude group-stage play.

Hana Krakorova scored just over a minute into the extra session to give the Slovaks their first win of the tournament and clinch third place in Group B.

Switzerland was winless in round-robin play and will face the two-time defending champion Canadians in Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Canada wrapped up its group stage Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Finland and finished atop Group A with a 3-0 record and 29-1 goal differential.

Canadian blue liner Chloe Primerano, of North Vancouver, B.C., leads the tournament in scoring with nine points (five goals, four assists) in three games.

Nela Lopusanova scored in regulation for Slovakia, which will face Finland in the quarter-finals.

Sonja Inkamp scored for Switzerland.

In Wednesday’s earlier game, the United States blanked Sweden 4-0 to finish in top spot in Group B with a 3-0 record and 19-2 goal differential.

Haley Box, Mary Derrenbacher, Morgan McGathey and Kassidy Carmichael scored for the Americans, who will face Germany in the quarter-finals. Layla Hemp made 28 saves for the shutout.

Maja Helge made 31 saves for Sweden, which lost for the first time at the tournament and will take on Czechia in the quarter-finals.