Hockey Canada warms up for world hockey championship with 7-5 win over Austria

Canada warms up for world hockey championship with 7-5 win over Austria

Vienna
The Canadian Press
Kyle Turris, Anthony Mantha and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Austria 7-5 in a world hockey championship tune-up game Tuesday.

Sean Couturier, Jared McCann, Anthony Cirelli and Mark Stone also scored for Canada, which took control of the game with three straight goals in the second period.

Alexander Rauchenwald had a goal and an assist for Austria, while Fabio Hofer, Thomas Raffl, Alexander Cijan and Manuel Ganahl also scored.

Matt Murray struggled in goal for Canada, surrendering four goals on 15 shots over the first 40 minutes of action. He was replaced in the third period by Carter Hart, who stopped two of the three shots he faced.

David Kickert allowed six goals on 38 shots over two periods for Austria. Bernhard Starkbaum made 11 saves on 12 shots in relief.

Austria scored first and had four different one-goal leads in the game, but three second-period goals in just less than five minutes from McCann, Cirelli and Stone gave the Canadians a 6-4 lead heading into the third period.

Canada plays its first game at the 2019 world championship Friday against Finland at Kosice, Slovakia.

