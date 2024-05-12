Canada wins world para hockey championship with 2-1 win over U.S.

Open this photo in gallery: Team USA forward Travis Dodson has his shot deflected by Team Canada goalie Adam Kingsmill during second period action in the World Para Ice Hockey Championship final in Calgary, May 12.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canada beat the United States 2-1 to win the world para hockey championship Sunday.

The Canadians halted a run of three straight world titles by the U.S., claimed their first since 2017, and also won their first world gold medal on home ice.

Dominic Cozzolino and Anton Jacobs-Webb scored and Canadian goaltender Adam Kingsmill stopped 24 of 25 shots for the win at Calgary’s WinSport Arena.

Declan Farmer scored and goaltender Jen Lee made seven saves for the U.S.

The U.S. defeated Czechia 3-1 and Canada doubled China 2-1 in the semi-finals. The Czechs edged China 3-2 for the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

Canada and the U.S. clashed for gold in a seventh straight world final The Americans also beat Canada in the 2018 and 2022 Paralympic Games finals to add gasoline to their rivalry.

Kingsmill and Canada’s penalty killers preserved a 2-0 lead midway through Sunday’s third period with Liam Hickey penalized for charging, but Farmer halved the deficit with 3:41 remaining in regulation for his 11th goal of the tournament.

The American continued to push for the equalizer, but Kingsmill was up to the task. Canada’s goalie was swarmed by his teammates at the buzzer.

Up 1-0 after the first period, Canada killed off an early penalty in the second and didn’t allow the American power play a shot on net in it. Kingsmill stopped Evans Nichols on a breakaway at 6:15.

Kingsmill’s counterpart Lee made a sprawling save on James Dunn during a subsequent Canadian power play, but Jacobs-Webb gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at 9:06.

The forward from Gatineau, Que., cruised into the slot to convert a behind-the-net feed from Canadian captain Tyler McGregor.

Canada ended the period with a man-advantage because of a U.S. charging penalty, and were up by two goals heading into the third period.

The hosts led 1-0 just 35 seconds after the opening faceoff when Cozzolino scored his seventh of the tournament.

The Mississauga, Ont., forward at the side of the U.S. net collected a Rob Armstrong shot from long range and tucked the puck into the opening to Lee’s left.

Canada killed off an obstruction penalty at 10:12 with Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., denying Jack Wallace from close range during the U.S. power play.

The U.S. outshot Canada 7-1 in the first period and 11-5 after two.

The world para hockey championship was held in Canada for the first time in 2023 in Moose Jaw, Sask., where the U.S. defeated Canada 6-1 for the title.

The first world para hockey championship was held in 2008. Canada won its fourth gold medal in the tournament Sunday.