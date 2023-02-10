Canada’s Jessie Eldridge had two goals and an assist to lead Team Harvey’s to a 5-2 win over Team Scotiabank on Friday in Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association action.

Canadian star Marie Philip-Poulin, with her Dream Gap Tour-leading 10th goal, Laura Fortino and Bailey Larson also scored for Team Harvey’s.

Blayre Turnbull and Ella Shelton replied for Team Scotiabank, which knotted the contest at 2-2 late in the first period before eventually surrendering three unanswered goals.

Later Friday, Kristin O’Neill and Kayla Vespa each had a goal and an assist as Team Adidas defeated Team Sonnet 4-0 in St. Catharines, Ont.

Amanda Kessel and Kaitlin Willoughby added the others for Team Adidas.

Team Harvey’s plays Team Adidas on Saturday in Barrie, Ont., while Team Scotiabank faces Team Sonnet in Kitchener, Ont., as part of the PWHPA’s partnership with the Ontario Hockey League to host four regular-season Dream Gap Tour games in OHL venues.