Hockey Canada's Jared McIsaac suspended one game for high hit at world juniors

Canada’s Jared McIsaac suspended one game for high hit at world juniors

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Defencemen Jared McIsaac will be sitting out Canada’s final preliminary-round game at the world juniors.

The IIHF disciplinary panel handed McIsaac a one-game suspension Sunday for his high hit on Czech forward Jachym Kondelik in Canada’s 5-1 win a day earlier.

The 18-year-old McIsaac, who plays for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, was disciplined for “checking to the head or neck area,” violating IIHF official rule 124.

The incident occurred at 8:08 of the third period Saturday near the Canadian blue line when Kondelik chipped the puck into the zone and McIsaac finished his check by extending his “body in an upward motion at Kondelik, resulting in contact being made with his left shoulder at Kondelik’s head and neck area.”

McIsaac will miss Canada’s game Monday against Russia.

