Canada’s Jared McIsaac suspended one game for high hit at world juniors

Defencemen Jared McIsaac will be sitting out Canada’s final preliminary-round game at the world juniors.
The IIHF disciplinary panel handed McIsaac a one-game suspension Sunday for his high hit on Czech forward Jachym Kondelik in Canada’s 5-1 win a day earlier.
The 18-year-old McIsaac, who plays for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, was disciplined for “checking to the head or neck area,” violating IIHF official rule 124.
The incident occurred at 8:08 of the third period Saturday near the Canadian blue line when Kondelik chipped the puck into the zone and McIsaac finished his check by extending his “body in an upward motion at Kondelik, resulting in contact being made with his left shoulder at Kondelik’s head and neck area.”
McIsaac will miss Canada’s game Monday against Russia.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.